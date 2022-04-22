UK COVID-19 patient was positive for record 505 days: Researchers

British researchers imagine they’ve documented the longest-known COVID-19 an infection, in a affected person who examined constructive for a complete of 505 days earlier than their demise.

The earlier report for persistent an infection reasonably than repeated bouts of COVID-19 is regarded as 335 days, the group from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust mentioned.

One of the examine’s co-authors, marketing consultant virologist Gaia Nebbia, mentioned the unnamed particular person was identified in mid-2020 with respiratory signs that later improved.

But they then examined constructive about 45 instances earlier than attending hospital as much as their demise.

Nebbia mentioned persistent an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID19, has been described in sufferers with weakened immune methods.

She and her group studied how the virus from 9 COVID-19 sufferers in London modified over time, concluding that new variants might happen in immunocompromised sufferers.

“This is one of the hypotheses for the emergence of variants,” Nebbia instructed AFP.

“Regular sampling and genetic analysis of the virus showed that five of the nine patients developed at least one mutation seen in variants of concern.”

“Some individuals developed multiple mutations associated with variants of concern, such as the alpha, delta and omicron variants.”

“However, none of the individuals in our work developed new variants that became widespread variants of concern.”

Of the 9 immunocompromised sufferers who examined constructive for no less than eight weeks, infections persevered on common for 73 days.

But two sufferers had persistent infections for greater than a yr.

All the sufferers had weakened immune methods as a consequence of organ transplantation, HIV, most cancers or different medical therapies. They had been studied between March 2020 and December final yr.

Of the 9, 5 survived. Two of the 5 recovered with out remedy and two others recovered after antibody and antiviral remedy.

The fifth particular person was nonetheless contaminated at their final follow-up examination in early 2022, even after remedy, and had COVID-19 for 412 days.

Should they take a look at constructive at their subsequent appointment, they’ll exceed the 505-day report, the researchers mentioned.

Nebbia mentioned the scenario demonstrated the pressing want for brand new therapies to assist immunocompromised sufferers get well.

The findings will probably be introduced on the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon, which begins on Saturday.

