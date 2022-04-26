UK cuts all tariffs on Ukraine, bans more exports to Russia

Britain mentioned it has dropped tariffs on all items from Ukraine whereas slapping a ban on some expertise exports to Moscow to assist Kyiv in its struggle towards the Russian invasion.

Responding to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, the UK’s worldwide commerce division mentioned Monday it had diminished “all tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine,” together with key exports akin to barley, honey, and poultry.

“The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion,” worldwide commerce secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan mentioned in an announcement.

At the identical time, Britain introduced it could stop the export of “products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine,” together with probably surveillance and interception tools.

Last week, Britain boosted its sanctions regime towards Russia, focusing on military chiefs and including import bans on silver, wooden merchandise and caviar.

The invasion has triggered an outburst of help from either side of the Atlantic, with Western nations implementing a raft of monetary penalties and funneling weapons into Ukraine to assist Kyiv beat again Russian troops.

The newest UK measures come as Russia warns the battle — now in its third month — dangers escalating into World War III.

For months, Zelenskyy has been asking allies to do extra — together with sending artillery and fighter jets — vowing his forces might flip the tide of the struggle with extra firepower.

