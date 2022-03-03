UK defense minister tells Russia’s Putin ‘not too late to stop’

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Thursday instructed Russian President Vladimir Putin it was “not too late to stop” the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has taken a sequence of punitive actions towards Moscow since Putin launched the assault final week, together with sanctions on Russian banks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The message to President Putin is ‘Stop. It isn’t too late to stop what you are doing,’” Wallace mentioned throughout a press convention together with his Estonian counterpart Kalle Laanet.

The British minister described the Russian chief’s actions as “illegal” and warned Putin he risked “being isolated for decades to come.”

“The sanctions are heavy, the international community is united. NATO is united and we won’t accept what we are seeing in Ukraine,” Wallace mentioned.

The UK would stand by Ukrainian authorities, he added, pointing to deadly and non-lethal support supplied to Kyiv from Britain and Estonia.

“This hasn’t finished here. The consequences of what we’re seeing in Ukraine will ripple through Europe and NATO for not just weeks, but months and years to come,” Wallace warned.

Read extra:

‘I feel empty, scared’: Dubai-based Ukrainian expats share their ordeal amid invasion

ICC team leaves to investigate Russia invasion war crimes in Ukraine: Prosecutor

Almost 20,000 Ukrainian tourists stranded in Egypt, awaiting return to Europe