UK detains Russian-owned superyacht

Britain has detained a STG38 million ($A66.4 million) superyacht owned by a Russian businessman which was docked within the Canary Wharf monetary district of London, the federal government says.

The 58.5 metre Dutch-built yacht, named Phi, was detained beneath the federal government’s Russian sanctions, the primary time the laws have been used to detain a ship.

The authorities mentioned Phi is owned by a Russian businessman however that possession was “deliberately well hidden”, with the corporate the ship is registered to based mostly within the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, and the ship carrying Maltese flags.

“Today we’ve detained a 38 million pound superyacht and turned an icon of Russia’s power and wealth into a clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps mentioned in a press release.

“Detaining the Phi proves, yet again, that we can and will take the strongest possible action against those seeking to benefit from Russian connections.”

Phi was first recognized as being doubtlessly Russian owned on March 13, the federal government mentioned, and a subsequent investigation led to its detention. The authorities mentioned it was additionally various different vessels.

The authorities mentioned the ship was in Canary Wharf for the superyacht awards and was planning to depart on Tuesday.