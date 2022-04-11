UK economy flat in February despite travel easing

LONDON — The British economic system grew by 0.1 p.c in February, according to information out Monday from the Office for National Statistics.

Limits on worldwide journey have been eased, boosting tourism and companies, however manufacturing lagged and a lower in using state-run well being provisions counteracted the positive factors, based on the ONS.

“The economy was little changed in February with the easing of restrictions for overseas travel,” Darren Morgan, the director of financial statistics on the ONS, stated in an announcement.

Growth in worldwide journey and motels bookings “was partially offset by the reduction of the Test and Trace and vaccination programmes, which made a strong contribution to GDP at the start of the year,” whereas “manufacturing fell notably” on account of persevering with provide chain disruptions. Gross home product was 1.5 p.c above pre-pandemic stage, Morgan stated.

The disappointing numbers set the stage for a possible contraction in output later within the yr, warned Capital Economics, a consultancy. “The news that the economy was hardly growing at all in February … increases the risk of a contraction in GDP in the coming months as the squeeze on household real incomes intensifies.”

U.Okay. Chancellor Rishi Sunak responded cautiously, with a media assertion saying that though the “positive growth” is “welcome,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warfare in Ukraine, which began on February 24, is a trigger for additional concern.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating additional economic uncertainty here in the U.K., but it is right that we are responding robustly against Putin’s unprovoked invasion,” Sunak stated.