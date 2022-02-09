UK Foreign Minister in Russia with warning

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in Moscow Wednesday to ship a message that Russia should select a peaceable path in Ukraine or face “massive consequences” from Western sanctions.

The first such go to by a UK overseas minister in additional than 4 years, Truss was to satisfy her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday to induce Moscow to abide by its worldwide commitments and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UK is determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in Ukraine,” Truss mentioned in a press release as she departed on the two-day journey.

“I’m visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved,” she added.

“Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy.”

Russia denies any plans to invade however is demanding that Ukraine by no means be allowed to hitch NATO, and a collection of different safety ensures in opposition to the US-led army alliance’s growth within the ex-Soviet bloc.

In a press release Wednesday night, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that British officers ought to change their rhetoric.

“The British side must be clearly aware that without a clear change in the tone of the speeches of representatives of the British leadership, productive interaction is impossible either in solving bilateral problems or in settling international problems,” the ministry mentioned.

“Relations between our countries should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, without artificial restrictions hindering business.”

Moscow added that commerce and financial ties remained a “stabilizing” think about bilateral ties.

After a phone dialog with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov mentioned Tuesday that Washington was prepared to debate Moscow’s safety considerations.

Britain, lengthy accused of turning a blind eye to flows of illicit cash by means of London from Russia and elsewhere, mentioned final month it was tightening its laws to impose harder sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The sanctions would imply “those in and around the Kremlin will have nowhere to hide” if Russia invades Ukraine, Truss mentioned on the time, warning the package deal would type a part of a coordinated US-led response.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv final week in a present of solidarity, after Britain mentioned it was additionally prepared to supply NATO a “major” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in jap Europe.

Read extra:

US troops in Poland prepare for Americans potentially fleeing Ukraine

Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies

Qatar to host gas exporters summit as Ukraine crisis simmers