UK foreign minister ‘kicks’ Russia envoy out of meeting

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss berated Moscow’s ambassador over his nation’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling Russia a world pariah earlier than kicking him out of the assembly, sources stated.

Truss had summoned Andrei Kelin over what she stated was Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” in response to an official assertion for her division.

She instructed him Moscow had “repeatedly lied about having no plans to invade Ukraine, and [that] its unprovoked aggression had made it an international pariah.”

Western sanctions would inflict ache on the Russian economic system, she added, and Moscow “should expect a long, protracted conflict that would inflict a huge human, economic and political cost on the Russian government,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office assertion stated.

Truss condemned Russia’s “outrageous attack on Ukraine as a clear breach of international law,” throughout what an FCDO supply described as “a very grumpy meeting.”

The minister “kicked [Kelin] out after he started spouting the Kremlin’s incredulous propaganda lines,” the supply added.

