UK freezes $13 billion in assets of two Russian oligarchs

The UK on Thursday introduced it was freezing property price round £10 billion ($13 billion) of two extra Russian oligarchs, each longstanding enterprise associates of Chelsea Football membership proprietor Roman Abramovich.

The sanctions in opposition to Eugene Tenenbaum, a director of Chelsea, and David Davidovich convey the overall variety of oligarchs, relations and associates sanctioned by London to 106 since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

London mentioned the asset freeze, the biggest in UK historical past, would reduce key income sources for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war machine.”

“We are tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin,” mentioned Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

A journey ban has additionally been positioned on Davidovich, who’s described by Forbes as “Abramovich’s much lower profile right hand man.”

Tenenbaum is one in every of Abramovich’s closest enterprise associates, and took management of an Abramovich-linked funding firm instantly following Russia’s invasion.

The British Crown dependency of Jersey mentioned Wednesday it has frozen greater than $7 billion (6.4 billion euros) in property believed to be linked to Abramovich.

Britain final month slapped sanctions on the tycoon for his shut hyperlinks to Putin.

The billionaire has already been compelled to place Chelsea Football Club, which he purchased in 2003, up on the market.

Abramovich was additionally among the many people listed beneath new sanctions adopted by the European Union in March.

