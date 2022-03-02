UK freezes assets of Belarusian defence chiefs for supporting Russia invading Ukraine

The UK on Tuesday introduced sanctions towards 4 senior defence figures within the Belarus regime of Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An belongings freeze and journey ban was imposed on Victor Gulevich, Belarus’ chief of the final workers and first deputy minister of defence.

He was “responsible for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, which have supported and enabled the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, the international ministry stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He has directed joint military exercises with Russia, and consented to the deployment of Russian troops along the border of Belarus with Ukraine, which has directly contributed to Russia’s ability to attack Ukraine, including from positions in Belarus,” it added.

Also sanctioned are Major General Andrei Burdyko, deputy minister of defence for logistics and chief of logistics of the Belarusian armed forces; deputy minister of defence and chief of armament, Major General Sergei Simonenko; and deputy minister of defence, Major General Andrey Zhuk.

London additionally slapped a ban on state corporations JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant and JSC Integral, a navy semi-conductor producer, which additionally companies and maintains navy plane from an airbase utilized by Russian planes.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated Lukashenko’s regime in Minsk “actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin”.

She added: “There can be nowhere to cover. Nothing — and nobody — is off the desk.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells Russia: Stop bombing before ceasefire talks can start

Ukraine’s Kharkiv struck by cluster bombs, experts say

At least five killed in Russian strike on kyiv TV tower