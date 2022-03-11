UK GDP recovered in January after Omicron hit

LONDON — The British economic system expanded in January by 0.8 p.c, exceeding its pre-pandemic peak by the identical quantity, the Office for National Statistics announced Friday.

That’s additionally a soar from December, when output fell by 0.2 p.c because the Omicron variant weighed on financial exercise.

“All sectors grew in January, with some industries that were hit particularly hard in December now performing well, including wholesaling, retailing, restaurants and takeaways,” mentioned Darren Morgan, head of financial statistics. Software engineering and video manufacturing “also had a good start to the year.”

Construction and manufacturing contributed to development as properly, he mentioned.

However, analysts cautioned that the spurt of development could possibly be short-lived as a result of international components. Capital Economics, a consultancy, mentioned in a observe that whereas February’s numbers are more likely to be constructive as properly, “the cost of living crisis and the influence of the war in Ukraine probably means this is as good as it gets for the year.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak additionally reacted with warning in a press launch, warning that the battle in Ukraine is affecting the outlook.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating significant economic uncertainty and we will continue to monitor its impact on the U.K.,” he mentioned. “But it is vital that we stand with the people of Ukraine to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and ensure Putin fails.”

