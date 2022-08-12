UK government declares drought for swaths of England

The U.Okay. authorities’s environmental company formally declared a drought on Friday in eight out of 14 areas throughout England.

In follow, transferring to drought standing signifies that the Environment Agency and water firms will begin implementing their pre-agreed drought plans, and face fewer obstacles to ban folks from utilizing hosepipes and washing their automobile with faucet water. Companies in these areas can now additionally apply for drought permits to extract extra water from rivers and reservoirs.

The official drought areas are Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and the East Midlands.

The announcement was made after a gathering of the National Drought group, made up of member of the Environment Agency, water firms and key consultant teams. At the assembly, the Environment Agency stated the drought set off threshold had been met for components of England. The final time a drought was declared within the U.Okay. was in 2018.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe,” stated Environment Minister Steve Double.

“The current high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment,” added Environment Agency Executive Director Harvey Bradshaw.

The U.Okay. is experiencing its driest eight-month interval in nearly 50 years. July was the driest month in England in over a century.