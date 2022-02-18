World
UK government scraps golden visas amid security concerns – Times of India
LONDON: The much-coveted golden visa to Britain which rich Indians have used to purchase residency and citizenship is to be axed over nationwide safety issues, dwelling secretary Priti Patel introduced Thursday.
The Tier 1 investor visa route shall be closed to new candidates from all international locations instantly amid fears that millionaires from corrupt international locations are laundering illicit cash by London. Assets and millionaires linked to President Putin primarily based within the UK have come beneath nice scrutiny within the wake of the Ukraine disaster.
The route had allowed residency within the UK if an applicant invested at the least £2 million (Rs 20 crore) funds in share capital or mortgage capital in lively buying and selling UK registered firms.
The Home Office stated: “It has been under constant review and some cases had given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption. While work has been done to reform the route in order to prevent abuse, the Home Office has acted to close it.”
Patel stated, “I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities. Closing this route is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance.”
To nonetheless appeal to overseas traders to Britain, the UK authorities plans to make reforms to the innovator visa route.
“Settlement will now be conditional on applicants executing an investment strategy that can show genuine job creation and other tangible economic impacts, passively holding UK investments will no longer be enough to obtain settlement,” the house workplace stated.
A complete of 274 investor visas have been granted to Indians since 2009. In 2021 as much as September, 21 Indians have been issued golden visas. In 2020, 22 Indians acquired the visas. Besides, 55 Russians acquired the investor visa in the identical interval in 2021 in comparison with 141 Chinese.
