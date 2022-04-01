World
UK government will ban gay conversion therapy, changing previous plan: Report – Times of India
LONDON: The UK authorities will ban conversion remedy for homosexual or bisexual folks in England and Wales, however not for transgender folks, ITV reported on Thursday.
Hours earlier the federal government had confirmed an ITV report it might drop a plan to introduce laws to ban LGBT conversion remedy and would as an alternative evaluate how present regulation could possibly be utilised extra successfully to forestall it.
That prompted an offended response from LGBT teams and a few lawmakers.
“The Prime Minister has changed his mind off the back of the reaction to our report and he WILL now ban conversion therapy after all,” ITV political reporter Paul Brand tweeted.
“Senior Govt supply completely assures me it will be in Queen‘s Speech (of deliberate laws). But solely homosexual conversion remedy, not trans,” he stated.
A Downing Street spokesperson declined to remark.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s authorities has come underneath rising stress on the problem after former chief Theresa May vowed in 2018 to eradicate a process that goals to alter or suppress somebody’s sexual orientation or gender identification.
In May final yr, when the federal government set out its post-pandemic parliamentary agenda, it stated measures could be introduced ahead to forestall these “abhorrent practices which can cause mental and physical harm”, beginning with a session on how greatest to guard folks and the right way to eradicate coercive practices.
