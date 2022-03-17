UK govt proposes tougher new online safety law

The UK authorities on Thursday launched wide-ranging proposals to enhance on-line security, outlining new measures to guard customers together with youngsters from dangerous content material equivalent to cyber-bullying.

The proposals within the Online Safety Bill, described by ministers as a “milestone,” embody tightening up obligation of care necessities on tech corporations and penalties for breaches.

Failure to adjust to laws may see them face fines as much as 10 p.c of their annual international turnover, if the invoice goes via parliament.

Tech bosses who fail to cooperate and comply would additionally run the danger of prison prosecution and jail phrases of as much as two years, the federal government mentioned.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries mentioned tech corporations had been “left to mark their own homework” because the Internet developed, and “harm, abuse and criminal behaviour have run riot on their platforms.”

Failure to implement primary protections in opposition to on-line dangers “sacrificing the wellbeing and innocence of countless generations of children to the power of unchecked algorithms,” she added.

Dorries promised that the proposals have been “balanced and proportionate” and wouldn’t goal freedom of expression, after issues from rights campaigners.

News content material can be “completely exempt” from regulation, and social media corporations can be required to guard journalism and democratic political debate, she added.

Social media platforms, nonetheless, can be required to deal with “legal but harmful” content material, equivalent to publicity to self-harm, harassment and consuming issues.

The invoice, first proposed in 2019, additionally goals to deal with on-line scams, together with faux adverts, and mandate extra sturdy age checks on web sites publishing or internet hosting delicate.

Ian Russell, whose 14-year-old daughter Molly killed herself in 2017 after viewing graphic self-harm and suicide materials on Instagram, gave his assist.

He mentioned the Online Safety Bill was “another important step towards ending the damaging era of tech self-regulation” to guard customers, particularly youngsters.

