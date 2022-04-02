UK hits record COVID-19 levels with nearly 5 million infected

The prevalence of COVID-19 within the United Kingdom has reached document ranges, with about 1 in 13 individuals estimated to be contaminated with the virus previously week, in keeping with the newest figures from Britain’s official statistics company.

Some 4.9 million individuals had been estimated to have the coronavirus within the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded within the earlier week, the Office for National Statistics stated on Friday.

The newest surge is pushed by the extra transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant throughout the UK.

Hospitalisations and loss of life charges are once more rising, though the variety of individuals dying with COVID-19 continues to be comparatively low in contrast with earlier this yr. Nonetheless, the newest estimates recommend that the steep climb in new infections since late February, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, has continued nicely into March.

The figures got here on the identical day the federal government ended free fast COVID-19 exams for most individuals in England, below Johnson’s “living with COVID” plan. People who do not need well being situations that make them extra weak to the virus now must pay for exams to seek out out if they’re contaminated.

“The government’s ‘living with COVID’ strategy of removing any mitigations, isolation, free testing and a considerable slice of our surveillance amounts to nothing more than ignoring this virus going forwards,” stated Stephen Griffin, affiliate professor on the University of Leeds’ medical faculty.

“Such unchecked prevalence endangers the protection afforded by our vaccines,” he stated. “Our vaccines are excellent, but they are not silver bullets and ought not to be left to bear the brunt of COVID in isolation.”

More than 67% of individuals 12 years outdated and above within the UK have been vaccinated and had their booster or a 3rd dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Beginning Saturday, dad and mom can even e-book a low-dose vaccine for kids between 5 to 12 years outdated in England.

James Naismith, a biology professor on the University of Oxford, stated he believed that besides for individuals who are fully shielded or not prone to the virus, most individuals within the nation would seemingly be contaminated with the BA.2 variant by the summer season.

“This is actually dwelling with the virus by being contaminated with it,” he stated.