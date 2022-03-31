UK hits Russian media moguls and ‘butcher of Mariupol’ in latest sanctions

LONDON — The U.Ok. is sanctioning main figures from a bunch of Russian media companies in addition to a Russian colonel accused of shelling civilians within the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced 14 new sanctions Thursday, together with in opposition to Sergey Brilev, a information anchor on Russia’s state-owned channel Rossiya. Brilev might be prevented from accessing his belongings in Britain, coming into the U.Ok. or coping with any British enterprise or citizen.

The similar prohibitions will apply to Aleksandr Zharov, chief government of Gazprom-Media, which owns TV channel NTV; Alexey Nikolov, managing director of RT; and Anton Anisimov, editor-in-chief of the Russian state-owned information company Sputnik International Broadcasting.

Svetlana Zamlelova, chief editor of stories outlet Journal Kamerton, and 6 different individuals related to the Strategic Culture Foundation, a web based journal registered in Russia, have additionally been sanctioned, following their addition to Australia’s personal record of sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

The new package deal goals to sort out the “torrent of lies” informed by the Kremlin over the invasion of Ukraine, U.Ok. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned.

“This latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives,” she mentioned.

In addition to the media figures, London can also be transferring to sanction normal Mikhail Mizintsev, who serves because the chief of Russia’s National Defense Command and Control Centre, and is answerable for planning and monitoring all Russian army operations.

He has been referred to in media studies because the “butcher of Mariupol” and accused of ordering the bombing of a youngsters’s hospital on March 9 in addition to a theatre the place civilians had been sheltering on March 16. He is believed to be personally answerable for the continued siege of Mariupol.