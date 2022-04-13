UK inflation rose by 7 percent in March

Consumer worth inflation within the U.K. reached 7 % within the 12 months to March 2022, the best price in 30 years, in keeping with data launched Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics.

The identical measure of inflation stood at 6.2 % in February. Transport prices, together with petrol costs, housing prices (heating and electrical energy), furnishings, eating places and resort costs primarily drove the surge, the ONS mentioned.

“The worth of products leaving UK factories has continued to rise considerably with steel and transport merchandise each at report highs and meals reaching its highest price for over a decade. Raw materials prices additionally rose, with a notable enhance within the worth of crude oil,” mentioned ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner in an announcement.

The knowledge confirmed the same image when adjusted to incorporate owner-occupied housing prices, rising by 6.2 % within the 12 months to March 2022, up from 5.5 % in February 2022.