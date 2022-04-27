UK investigation after complaint about MP watching porn in parliament

The British authorities’s chief whip — a political enforcer — has launched an investigation after feminine MPs from Boris Johnson’s occasion complained certainly one of their male colleagues was watching pornography on his telephone within the parliament chamber.

British media stories {that a} group of a dozen feminine Conservative Party MPs met with Chris Heaton-Harris on Monday night to complain about sexism in parliament, when the allegation in regards to the male MP was made.

Heaton-Harris’ workplace stated in an announcement: “The chief whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

The challenge of misogyny and inappropriate sexual behaviour was raised within the House of Commons on Wednesday at Prime Minister’s Questions, when the chief of the Green Party Caroline Lucas put Boris Johnson on the spot.

“Fifty-six members of this House are under investigation for sexual misconduct, and that includes three of his cabinet ministers,” stated Lucas, asking Johnson if it was grounds for dismissal if a cupboard minister was discovered to be responsible of sexual misconduct.

“Of course sexual harassment is intolerable, and it is quite right that Members now have a procedure whereby they can bring that to the attention of the House authorities,” stated PM Johnson.

“Of course it’s grounds for dismissal,” he added.

‘Basic Instinct’ misogyny scandal

The newest British parliamentary scandal comes simply days after a newspaper published a claim by an nameless Conservative MP that opposition Labour Party deputy Angela Rayner would cross and uncross her legs — like Sharon Stone’s character within the 1992 movie ‘Basic Instinct’ — as a technique to distract Boris Johnson when she sits reverse him throughout House of Commons debates.

There was an outcry within the media and parliament in regards to the story, with the Speaker of the House of Commons summoning the editor of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the incident.

However, the editor declined to attend, saying journalists ought to “not take instruction from officials of the House of Commons, however august they may be.”

Meanwhile, Angela Rayner stated in a tv interview the story was “disgusting and completely untrue” and that she’s been “really fearful” earlier than the story got here out questioning what individuals would consider her after they learn the article.

Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of utilizing “determined, perverted smears” to get the story in the Mail on Sunday in the first place.

“I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM — by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes,” she wrote on Twitter. “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day — and I’m no different.”

Rayner, who comes from a working-class family in northern England, left school when she was 16 and got her political start in the trade union movement. That makes a sharp contrast with Johnson, who was educated at the elite private school Eton and Oxford University. Johnson has sometimes struggled to parry her attacks during debates.

The prime minister condemned the article, writing on Twitter, “As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

On Wednesday morning Anum Qaisar, an MP for the Scottish National Party tweeted that she would be wearing a dress in parliament. “I’ll want to recollect to not cross and uncross my legs,” the first-term MP wrote.