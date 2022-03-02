UK issues sanctions against Belarus

LONDON — The U.Okay. has introduced a primary tranche of sanctions in opposition to Belarus over its assist for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The authorities has sanctioned Victor Gulevich, Belarusian chief of the final workers and first deputy minister of protection, along with different deputy protection ministers, and two army enterprises — an plane restore plant and a army semi-conductor producer.

Gulevich is chargeable for directing the actions of the Belarusian armed forces, together with joint army workouts with Russia, and consented to the deployment of Russian troops alongside the Belarusian border with Ukraine, based on the U.Okay.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The different sanctioned people are Andrei Burdyko, deputy minister of protection for logistics and chief of logistics of the Belarusian Armed Forces; Sergei Simonenko, deputy minister of protection for armament and chief of armament of the Belarusian Armed Forces; and Andrey Zhuk, deputy minister of protection.

The transfer comes on the identical day that Ukraine’s parliament claimed Belarusian troops had been on Ukrainian soil, though the U.S. said later in the day it had “no indication” the declare was appropriate.

“The Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned.

The U.Okay. had beforehand said its purpose is to increase its whole sanctions bundle in opposition to Russia to Belarus.