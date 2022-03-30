UK judges quit Hong Kong court

Two senior British judges, together with the president of the UK Supreme Court, have submitted their resignation from Hong Kong’s highest courtroom as Britain mentioned their presence was not tenable.

In an announcement issued on Wednesday, Robert Reed, who heads Britain’s prime judicial physique, mentioned he and fellow choose Patrick Hodge, would go away their roles as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal (HKCFA).

“I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression,” Reed mentioned.

“Lord Hodge and I have accordingly submitted our resignations as non-permanent judges of the HKCFA with immediate effect.”

Britain, which dominated Hong Kong for over 150 years till it handed it again to China in 1997, has mentioned a safety legislation imposed on the territory by Beijing two years in the past was a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the best way for the handover.

“We have seen a systematic erosion of liberty and democracy in Hong Kong. Since the National Security Law was imposed, authorities have cracked down on free speech, the free press and free association,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned.

“The situation has reached a tipping point where it is no longer tenable for British judges to sit on Hong Kong’s leading court, and would risk legitimising oppression.”