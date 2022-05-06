UK Labor leader Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering

Keir Starmer, chief of the UK’s opposition Labor Party, will face a police probe into whether or not a marketing campaign gathering in 2021 breached lockdown guidelines, weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaking the foundations.

“We can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted,” Durham Police mentioned in an announcement Friday.

The gathering happened in April final 12 months, with a video later rising of Starmer consuming beer inside a marketing campaign workplace with social gathering colleagues.

Starmer insists the gathering didn’t contravene guidelines in opposition to indoor gatherings since he was working.

A Labor Party spokesperson mentioned: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

The police power appeared into the occasion on the time, however concluded that “no offense had been established.”

However, it mentioned Friday that “following the receipt of significant new information over recent days…, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

The announcement comes a day after native elections, through which Johnson’s social gathering seems set to be punished for his personal rule-breaking.

The prime minister and Finance Minster Rishi Sunak received fines for attending a gathering in Johnson’s workplace to have a good time his birthday in 2020.

When it emerged Johnson was below police investigation, Starmer referred to as it a “mark of shame” and demanded the prime minister resign.

“Even now he is hiding behind a police investigation into criminality into his home and his office,” Starmer instructed MPs in January.

“He gleefully treats what should be a mark of shame as a welcome shield, but the British public aren’t fools, they never believed a word of it, they think the PM should do the decent thing and resign.”

“Of course he won’t because he is a man without shame and just as he has done throughout his life, he has damaged everyone and everything around him along the way,” mentioned the Labor chief.

