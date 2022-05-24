UK lawmakers criticize ‘absence’ of Afghan evacuation plan, lack of leadership

Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a “disaster and betrayal” hampered by a scarcity of management from senior politicians and civil servants, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee mentioned in a report launched on Tuesday.

The committee criticized the Foreign Office for the “total absence” of a plan for evacuating Afghans who supported the UK mission regardless of realizing for 18 months that such an evacuation may be essential.

This was compounded by the truth that there appeared to be no clear strains of management amongst political leaders, with choices made on the idea of “untraceable and unaccountable political interventions,” the committee mentioned in its report.

“The fact that the Foreign Office’s senior leaders were on holiday when Kabul fell marks a fundamental lack of seriousness, grip, or leadership at a time of national emergency,” the committee mentioned.

The report was primarily based on an eight-month inquiry throughout which the committee heard testimony from 20 witnesses and reviewed written proof from 36 organizations.

