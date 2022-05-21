UK-linked media magnate Lebedev hit by Canada sanctions

Canada has focused media tycoon Alexander Lebedev as a part of a wave of recent sanctions towards Russian oligarchs, in a transfer that locations larger scrutiny on the billionaire’s hyperlinks to the U.Okay. authorities.

Lebedev, who has not but been sanctioned as a part of the U.Okay.’s efforts to discourage the Kremlin’s warfare in Ukraine, bought U.Okay. media retailers the Evening Standard and the Independent simply over a decade in the past. Lebedev has been pictured at lavish gatherings with U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to experiences by the Guardian.

The Canadian authorities confirmed on Friday that a further 14 Russian oligarchs, their members of the family and “close associates of the Putin regime” will face further sanctions in Canada for straight enabling “Vladimir Putin’s senseless war in Ukraine.”

Other people focused embrace Formula One race-car driver Nikita Mazepin and David Davidovich, an in depth affiliate of former Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich, who bought the soccer membership after being subjected to U.Okay. sanctions.

The Canadians have additionally positioned a ban on the import and export of “targeted luxury goods” between their nation and Russia. In asserting the brand new restrictions, Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly mentioned that the Kremlin have to be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

“The Putin regime must, and will, answer for their unjustifiable acts,” she mentioned. “Canada, together with our allies, will be relentless in our efforts to maintain pressure on the Russian regime, until it is no longer able to wage war,” Joly added.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on greater than 1,000 people and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.