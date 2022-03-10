UK Looking At Easing Visa Rules For Ukrainians, Minister Says

Britain had granted over 950 visas to Ukrainians for the reason that begin of the battle

London:

Britain is taking a look at easing its visa necessities for Ukrainian refugees, a minister stated on Thursday, after the federal government confronted widespread condemnation for prioritising paperwork over the welfare of these fleeing battle. While households throughout Europe have taken in Ukrainian households compelled to flee their houses, Britain has demanded they safe a visa first, with some refugees within the French port metropolis of Calais being informed to go to Paris or Brussels to use.

The right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper stated the “shambolic” visa system required refugees to provide paperwork exhibiting they’d been dwelling in Ukraine earlier than Jan. 1, and to point out beginning or marriage certificates to point out hyperlinks to Ukrainians dwelling in Britain.

As a outcome, Britain has accepted far fewer Ukrainians than the likes of France and Germany, or Ukraine’s nearest neighbours, which have waived the necessity for visas. By Wednesday, Britain had granted over 950 visas to Ukrainians for the reason that begin of the battle. By comparability, Poland, a neighbour of Ukraine, has taken in additional than 1.2 million Ukrainians. Ireland has accepted 2,500.

Armed forces minister James Heappey stated he believed the inside ministry, or Home Office, was taking a look at methods to ease the system.

“Overnight the Home Office have indicated that they are looking at expanding the programme and looking at a number of the policy checks that they currently have in place in order to make the process easier,” Heappey informed BBC TV.

He stated the Home Office was taking a look at methods to ease the visa necessities, and would search to extend the capability of visa utility centres, with the Ministry of Defence providing to assist. A spokesperson for the Home Office declined to remark.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)