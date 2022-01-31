UK ‘looking closely’ at EU’s WTO case against China

LONDON — The U.Okay. authorities is taking a “close look” on the EU’s authorized motion in opposition to China after Beijing’s ongoing dispute with Lithuania escalated final week.

The United States and Australia have lent help to the EU WTO case, lodged on Thursday, which accuses China of “discriminatory trade practices” in opposition to Lithuania, together with imposing an import and export ban.

The row blew up when Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open an eponymous consultant workplace, slightly than one named after its capital metropolis, Taipei.

Asked if the U.Okay. deliberate on following in Washington’s footsteps, a DIT spokesperson stated: “The U.K. has always been a champion of the rules-based trading system and its framework for free and fair trade. Actions taken in this space need to be evidenced-based and we will look closely at the case raised by the EU.”

It comes as former Trade Secretary Liam Fox stated the U.Okay. “should not hesitate” to help actions “against trade practices which are clearly politically motivated.”

The former cupboard minister stated Beijing’s therapy of Lithuania is “another example of China’s bullying culture,” citing the commerce sanctions imposed on Australia as relations have soured.

Arnoldas Pranckevičius, Lithuanian vice-minister of international affairs, informed POLITICO in January that the U.Okay. and different western allies may present help for Lithuania on the WTO.

“We will need quite a coordinated response at the WTO where such measures should in many ways receive a clear response,” he stated.

China’s international affairs spokesman urged the EU to “distinguish right from wrong” and referred to as on Lithuania to “immediately correct its mistake” relating to its determination on the naming of Taiwan’s consultant workplace.