UK military intelligence says Russian shelling, missile strikes continue in Chernihiv

Russian missile and shell strikes proceed in Chernihiv regardless of Russian statements indicating a discount in army exercise, British army intelligence said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence said that Russian forces nonetheless maintain positions to the east, west and heart of Kyiv, regardless of the withdrawal of some items. “Heavy fighting is likely to take place in suburbs of the capital in the coming days.”

The ministry said that heavy preventing continued in Mariupol. This was a key goal for Russian forces. It additionally mentioned that Ukrainian forces are nonetheless answerable for the town’s centre.