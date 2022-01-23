UK minister calls for probe into claim Muslim MP lost her job because of faith

LONDON — A Conservative Cabinet minister has known as for an investigation into allegations a Muslim Conservative MP was advised she had misplaced her job due to her religion.

Nusrat Ghani, who was sacked as a transport minister in early 2020, claimed in the Sunday Times {that a} social gathering whip, appointed by the prime minister to arrange MPs and maintain self-discipline in parliament, advised her that her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable.”

Mark Spencer, the federal government’s chief whip, last night said on Twitter he was “identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening” to make sure different whips weren’t drawn into the matter.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me,” he mentioned.

A spokesperson for the whips’ workplace advised the Sunday Times: “These claims are categorically untrue. Ministerial roles are appointed on merit and rewards for hard work. The party does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi mentioned an investigation into the declare was now wanted. “There is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party,” he tweeted. “Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism routed out.”

Ghani, the primary Muslim lady to be elected a Tory MP, advised the Sunday Times she had a gathering with a authorities whip in March 2020, a month after she misplaced her job within the February 2020 authorities reshuffle.

She mentioned her “Muslimness” was raised as a problem through the assembly in Downing Street and that her standing as “Muslim woman minister” was making colleagues “uncomfortable.” There have been additionally considerations Ghani “wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations,” she mentioned.

“It was very clear to me the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” she mentioned.

An inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, revealed in May final yr, was essential of senior Tory figures together with Boris Johnson, however discovered that claims of “institutional racism” weren’t borne out by proof.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab advised Sky News the allegation was “incredibly serious” however insisted there may be “zero tolerance for any discrimination and any Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.”

He added that “claims like this” ought to outcome “in a formal complaint which allows a formal investigation to take place.” But as Ghani hasn’t made a proper grievance, “there will be no specific investigation into this.”