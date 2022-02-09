UK minister for care apologizes for continuing meeting after positive COVID test

U.Ok. Minister of State for Care and Mental Health Gillian Keegan apologized Tuesday for persevering with an in-person assembly regardless of receiving the results of a constructive COVID lateral circulate outcome.

On Twitter, Keegan stated she took a lateral circulate take a look at forward of a deliberate go to. When Keegan heard she examined constructive, she “was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide.” With their consent, Keegan stated, she “took further precautions” however “stayed for a short period to hear their stories.”

“I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part. I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be up-front about what happened and to apologize for the mistake I made,” Keegan tweeted Tuesday.

“She has clearly issued a fulsome apology there, that she did make an error of judgement,” Health Minister Ed Argar advised ITV Wednesday morning.

According to the U.Ok. authorities’s present coronavirus guidelines, folks must isolate “straight away.” When taking a speedy lateral circulate take a look at, the NHS guidance says that one has to attend half-hour for the outcome. It’s unclear when Keegan took her take a look at earlier than her “planned visit.”