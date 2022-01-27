UK minister queried over Australia flight

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been accused of a “grotesque misuse of taxpayers’ money” following stories she chartered a non-public jet to Australia which might have value 500,000 kilos ($A948,416).

The Independent newspaper reported Truss had opted for the personal flight for her journey final week resulting from safety issues, though industrial flights have been out there.

The newspaper stated she had travelled on the personal authorities Airbus A321, which a senior supply informed them would have value 500,000 kilos to function.

The Foreign Office stated the journey was throughout the guidelines set by the ministerial code, and utilizing the personal jet allowed the journey’s delegation to journey collectively and have personal discussions on delicate safety issues.

The division stated industrial flights have been absolutely booked, and that utilizing a industrial flight would have separated Truss from her delegation and safety group.

They added utilizing the personal jet additionally gave Truss flexibility to return to the United Kingdom early if wanted.

But UK Labour’s deputy chief Angela Rayner stated the usage of the personal jet confirmed “the public exactly quite how little respect this Conservative government has for taxpayers’ money”.

“It is obscene that government ministers are jet setting yet are hiking taxes and refusing to do anything to help working families when they are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis,” Rayner stated.

“Tories waste disgusting amounts of public money on their own vanity and comfort, Labour wants to see families see a cut to energy bills, that is the difference.”

Scottish National Party atmosphere spokeswoman Deidre Brock added that it was a “grotesque misuse of taxpayers’ money to fund her jet-set lifestyle”.

Brock added: “With a record like this, Lavish Liz will make a fitting successor to Boris Johnson.”

In a coverage paper referred to as Back to Black which Truss co-authored in 2009 she, together with others, outlined how “every public sector worker should feel personal responsibility for the money they spend and the money they save.

“They ought to spend taxpayers’ cash with no less than the care they’d give to their very own.

“This change of mindset would be reflected in everyday changes such as travelling by economy rather than business class, to larger scale changes around focusing on value for money.”

The UK ministerial code says that ministers can authorise non-scheduled flights “when a scheduled service is not available, or when it is essential to travel by air, but the requirements of official or parliamentary business or security considerations preclude the journey being made by a scheduled service”.

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “For comparison, my first trip as a foreign office minister was on easyJet at 6am and we didn’t pay for speedy boarding.”

“It’s necessary for the Foreign Secretary to travel abroad to pursue UK interests around security, trade and technology, as she did during this visit to Australia,” a UK Foreign Office spokesperson stated.

“Travelling this way allows ministers to have private discussions on sensitive security matters and flexibility to respond to rapidly changing global events.

“This journey used authorities transport and was absolutely inside guidelines.”

The Foreign Office stated all info on the journey can be set out in common transparency information.