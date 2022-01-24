UK minister quits with blast at government’s coronavirus fraud handling

LONDON — A U.Okay. minister dramatically resigned on Monday over the federal government’s dealing with of fraud in an emergency COVID-19 enterprise mortgage scheme.

Theodore Agnew, who was minister for effectivity and transformation, stop on the spot within the House of Lords, telling lawmakers that counter-fraud measures for the Bounce Back Loan scheme had been “nothing less than desperately inadequate.”

The scheme noticed greater than £47 billion given to small companies in a bid to stave off collapses throughout the pandemic. But authorities watchdog the National Audit Office estimated that greater than £4 billion of that complete may have been fraudulently claimed, and said the business department had “prioritized payment speed over almost all other aspects of value for money.”

Announcing his exit Monday, Agnew mentioned the U.Okay.’s Treasury appeared to have “no knowledge or little interest in the consequences of fraud to our economy or society.”

A Downing Street spokesperson mentioned: “We are grateful to Lord Agnew for his significant contribution he has made to government.”

His resignation comes as Boris Johnson faces strain from lots of his personal MPs over a raft of allegations that rule-breaking events had been held in No. 10 Downing Street throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Agnew, who was applauded within the House of Lords as he stop, mentioned his resignation was “not an attack on the prime minister” or associated to that scandal. He mentioned he was sorry for the inconvenience his exit would trigger.