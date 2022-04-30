UK MP resigns after admitting to watching pornography in parliament

Neil Parish, a Conservative lawmaker in Britain, has resigned after admitting to watching pornography twice within the House of Commons.

Parish admitted to the BBC that he had watched pornography in a “moment of madness”, stating that the primary time was unintended.

The 65-year-old MP for Tiverton and Honiton was suspended from his get together on Friday over the incident. The resignation will set off a by-election for the seat in southwest England.

A spokesperson for Tiverton and Honiton Conservatives stated they thanked Parish for his service over the previous 12 years.

“We support his decision to step down as our Member of Parliament,” the spokesperson stated.

At first, stated that he would proceed as an impartial lawmaker and was “cooperating fully with any investigation.”

Two feminine MPs had reported Parish after witnessing him watch pornography within the Commons.

Parish has represented his district since 2010 and in addition heads the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

It was the newest incident in a collection of sexual misconduct claims in British politics.