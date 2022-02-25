UK MPs vote to raise ‘bewildering’ minimum age for marriage from 16 to 18

UK lawmakers on Friday voted to lift the minimal age for marriage in England and Wales from 16 to 18, after a stress marketing campaign joined by victims of compelled baby marriages.

The Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Bill handed its last stage unopposed within the House of Commons, and is predicted to be adopted too by the Lords higher chamber earlier than it turns into legislation.

Currently, anybody aged 16 or 17 in England and Wales can get married so long as they’ve parental consent.

But in too many circumstances, campaigners say, mother and father are complicit in trafficking younger daughters into organized marriages.

In the early 2000s, Payzee Mahmod and her sister Banaz have been taken from their London dwelling to change into baby brides in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Payzee escaped her marriage and went on to marketing campaign for a change within the legislation. But Banaz was strangled in 2006 in a so-called honor killing. Their father and uncle have been amongst these convicted of her homicide.

The invoice would make it simpler to prosecute mother and father or kin who ship under-18s overseas to be wed.

Payzee Mahmod mentioned that on the age of 16, she was too younger to understand what was taking place when she was escorted right into a room and instructed to say phrases that turned out to be marital vows.

“This is actually amounting to parental coercion, which is what I experienced,” she instructed the BBC in an interview to mark the invoice’s passage.

“It should have been on all the adults around me to safeguard me, and to protect me from that.”

The invoice’s Conservative sponsor, Pauline Latham, mentioned it marked “a huge step in the right direction” that introduced England and Wales into line with UN campaigns in opposition to baby marriage, of which the UK is a signatory.

Anna McMorrin of the opposition Labour social gathering mentioned: “The fact that a young person must remain in education until they are 18 but can marry at 16 is bewildering, and has no place in the 21st century.”

The UK authorities urged the devolved administrations of Scotland and Northern Ireland – the place 16- and 17-year-olds can nonetheless marry with out parental consent – to fall into line.