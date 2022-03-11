UK newspaper Baron Lebedev denies being ‘some agent of Russia’

The proprietor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper on Friday denied he was a safety threat, after claims resurfaced about his relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revived questions on Johnson’s appointment of Evgeny Lebedev to be a life member of Britain’s unelected House of Lords.

Questions have been requested particularly about why Johnson attended a celebration at Lebedev’s Italian villa when he was international secretary in April 2018, with out a safety element.

Russian-British twin nationwide Lebedev has refused to touch upon claims that Johnson helped power by way of the appointment, regardless of reported safety service misgivings.

But Lebedev, who additionally owns Britain’s Independent title, mentioned he had been left no alternative to talk out as “credible media outfits” have been reporting the claims, which he described as outlandish.

Lebedev, recognized within the Lords as “Baron Lebedev, of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation,” mentioned he was a “proud British citizen” who considers the nation his residence.

“At the moment many with Russian roots are under scrutiny, including myself,” he wrote within the Standard.

“I understand the reason for this as it is inevitable when events of such magnitude occur and the world order as we have known it in recent decades suddenly gets torn up.”

“But I am not a security risk to this country, which I love.”

“My father a long time ago was a foreign intelligence agent of the KGB, but I am not some agent of Russia.”

Lebedev pointed to his paper’s protection of Russia’s invasion as proof of his opposition to the battle. Last week he known as on Putin to withdraw troops.

He additionally defended his father, Alexander, as a Kremlin critic who has fought in opposition to corruption, and mentioned his household have been long-standing proponents of press freedom.

Johnson, beneath strain to disclose the extent of Russian donations to his ruling Conservative social gathering, has sanctioned seven oligarchs he mentioned have been amongst Putin’s inside circle.

They embrace the Chelsea Football Club proprietor Roman Abramovich.

Lebedev, nevertheless, mentioned having a Russian identify or holding Russian citizenship “does not automatically make one an enemy of the state.” “It is crucial we do not descend into Russophobia,” he added.

