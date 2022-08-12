UK not buying AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody drug over lack of data

The U.Ok. has no plans to purchase doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody remedy Evusheld that’s designed to guard weak folks, arguing that the info for the drug is inadequate.

“Following a robust review of the available data, our clinical experts advise there is currently insufficient data on the duration of protection offered by Evusheld in relation to the Omicron variant and the government will not be procuring any doses at this time,” a authorities spokesperson stated.

The injection is a mixture of two antibodies and is designed to offer long-lasting safety towards COVID-19. It was billed as a possible remedy to guard immunocompromised folks, since they’re unable to generate a powerful immune response via vaccination.

AstraZeneca says, nonetheless, that there’s information exhibiting that Evusheld is efficient towards the Omicron strains, together with BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, whereas medical trials carried out earlier than Omicron was first detected late final 12 months confirmed safety lasted at the very least six months.

The firm additionally says that proof from the usage of this remedy outdoors of medical trials, often called real-world proof, is accumulating, with the remedy now used to guard folks towards the virus in 32 nations. Assessing this real-world information is prone to additionally show that the remedy supplies long-lasting safety for weak folks towards the present strains, the corporate argues.

The U.Ok.’s medication regulator accepted Evusheld to be used on March 17, in what was hoped to be a lifeline for weak sufferers, reminiscent of those that’ve had a transplant, most cancers sufferers and other people receiving remedy for autoimmune circumstances like arthritis.

While the EU has not bought doses for the bloc, nations together with Germany, France and Spain have purchased the remedy immediately from AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile affected person teams within the U.Ok. have been ready.

People listening to this information as we speak who’ve blood most cancers or different circumstances can be “feeling absolutely devastated,” Helen Rowntree, director of analysis at Blood Cancer U.Ok., instructed the BBC.

Many individuals are nonetheless shielding, unable to see their households, and are “not capable of perceive why that course of is taking so lengthy,” she added.

The authorities has referred the evaluation to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which weighs the prices and advantages of a product for the National Health Service.

It can also be eager to see any new information that emerges from the worldwide use of the product.

“We are determined to support the most vulnerable as we live with COVID and immunocompromised patients are a priority for other treatments, access to free tests and vaccination,” the federal government spokesperson stated.

“We continue to explore the market for promising treatments that could prevent infection, to add to the antibody and antiviral treatments that are already offered on the NHS.”