UK Opposition Party Demands Boris Johnson’s Resignation Over ‘Partygate’

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak ought to resign after police instructed them they might be fined for COVID-19 breaches at gatherings in Downing Street, opposition Labour Party chief Keir Starmer mentioned on Tuesday.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign,” Starmer mentioned in an announcement.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

