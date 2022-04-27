UK Phone Hacking Scandal Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a take a look at the cellphone hacking scandal within the United Kingdom. Journalists at British newspapers are accused of creating funds to police and hacking into the telephones of celebrities, legislation makers, royalty, homicide victims and different figures within the information. Most circumstances contain News Corp.’s News of the World, however the Sun in addition to Mirror Group publications have additionally settled circumstances.

November 2005 – British tabloid News of the World (NoW) prints a narrative about Prince William injuring his knee, prompting royal officers to complain to the police of possible voicemail hacking.

August 2006 – NoW editor Clive Goodman and personal investigator Glenn Mulcaire are arrested for unlawful cellphone hacking.

January 26, 2007 – Goodman and Mulcaire are convicted of conspiracy to hack into cellphone voicemails of royals and are jailed. Andy Coulson, editor of NoW, claims to be unaware of hacking however nonetheless resigns.

May 15, 2007 – The Press Complaints Commission says it discovered no proof of cellphone hacking at NoW.

July 2007 – Goodman and Mulcaire sue NoW for wrongful dismissal. Goodman receives £80,000 and Mulcaire receives an undisclosed quantity.

Coulson is employed as director of communications for Conservative get together chief David Cameron, who turns into UK prime minister in May 2010.

June 2008 – News Group Newspapers pays £700,000 to Gordon Taylor, chief govt of the Professional Footballers Association, whose cellphone was hacked by Mulcaire.

November 2009 – The Press Complaints Commission releases a report concluding that there is no such thing as a proof of continued cellphone hacking.

March 2010 – Celebrity public relations agent Max Clifford agrees to drop his lawsuit in opposition to NoW for a fee of greater than £1 million.

September 2010 – Former NoW journalist Sean Hoare alleges that cellphone hacking was a standard observe at NoW and inspired by Coulson.

January 21, 2011 – Coulson resigns as British Prime Minister Cameron’s spokesman resulting from protection of the cellphone hacking scandal.

January 26, 2011 – British Metropolitan Police launch a brand new investigation into voicemail hacking allegations at NoW.

February 25, 2011 – The High Court orders Mulcaire to disclose who requested him to hack telephones.

April 10, 2011 – NoW formally apologizes for hacking into voicemails from 2004 to 2006, organising a compensation system for unnamed victims.

July 4, 2011 – It is revealed that NoW journalists presumably hacked into lacking teenager Milly Dowler’s voicemail in 2002 and deleted messages to free area, inflicting her mother and father to consider she was nonetheless alive.

July 6, 2011 – Rupert Murdoch, proprietor of NoW, guarantees full cooperation with the investigation and calls the accusations in opposition to NoW “deplorable and unacceptable.”

July 7, 2011 – News International declares that the July 10 Sunday version of NoW would be the paper’s final.

July 8, 2011 – Coulson is arrested on claims referring to cellphone hacking and corruption. Goodman, the paper’s former royal correspondent who served a four-month jail time period in 2007, can also be arrested on corruption allegations.

July 10, 2011 – The tabloid shuts down, issuing a full-page apology for the hacking scandal on web page three. The cowl says, “Thank You & Goodbye.”

July 13, 2011 – News Corp. withdraws its bid to take over British satellite tv for pc broadcaster BSkyB, as Prime Minister Cameron declares a wide-ranging public inquiry into the British media.

July 14, 2011 – The FBI launches an investigation into the allegations that News Corp. workers or associates hacked into telephones of 9/11 victims.

July 15, 2011 – Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of News International, resigns. Les Hinton, former Chairman News International, resigns as head of the Dow Jones division of the News Group Corp. and writer of the Wall Street Journal. He was Brooks’ predecessor at News International.

July 16, 2011 – Murdoch points an apology for cellphone hacking through full web page adverts in seven nationwide newspapers.

July 17, 2011 – Brooks is arrested by London police on prices of suspicion of corruption and conspiring to intercept communications. She is launched on bail after 12 hours. Sir Paul Stephenson, Metropolitan Police Commissioner and the UK’s highest-ranking policeman, resigns amid the rising controversy and hypothesis that London police have been concerned within the cellphone hacking scandal. This comes after revelations that former NoW govt editor Neil Wallis later turned a communications marketing consultant for the police.

July 18, 2011 – Assistant Police Commissioner John Yates declares his resignation. Yates had dominated in 2009 to not reopen an investigation of cellphone hacking by journalists. Home Secretary Theresa May declares that London’s police division might be investigated for corruption by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.

July 19, 2011 – Murdoch, his son James Murdoch, and former NoW editor Brooks testify earlier than Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

July 20, 2011 – Prime Minister Cameron addresses an emergency assembly to the House of Commons in regards to the cellphone hacking scandal at News Group International and his former communications director, Coulson.

July 21, 2011 – Colin Myler and Tom Crone, former prime executives of NoW, accuse James Murdoch of giving “mistaken” proof to a parliamentary committee a couple of settlement to Taylor.

August 20, 2011 – Mulcaire is ordered by the court docket to call who employed him to hack the telephones of Clifford, Taylor, Elle Macpherson, Simon Hughes, Sky Andrew and Jo Armstrong.

September 14, 2011 – Dozens of celebrities, together with Hugh Grant and J.K. Rowling, are given permission to take part in a top-level inquiry into cellphone hacking by British journalists.

September 16, 2011 – Police in London have utilized for a court docket order beneath the Official Secrets Act to attempt to pressure the Guardian newspaper to disclose confidential sources who’ve offered info on the phone-hacking scandal.

October 21, 2011 – News International, writer of the previous NoW newspaper, agrees to pay £2 million – about US $3.2 million – to the household of Dowler. Also, Murdoch pays £1 million – about US $1.6 million – to charities chosen by the Dowler household.

October 25, 2011 – In a News Corp. shareholders vote Murdoch retains his seat, nonetheless 14% of the vote is in opposition to him. Murdoch’s sons, James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, lose their Board of Director seats.

November 14, 2011 – The Leveson Inquiry into journalistic tradition, practices and ethics opens in London. It is revealed that more than two dozen News International employees used the services of convicted phone hacker Mulcaire.

November 21, 2011 – The Leveson Inquiry begins hearing from witnesses, together with Grant and the mom of Dowler, within the hacking scandal and in different questionable practices.

November 23, 2011 – Gerry McCann and Kate McCann, the mother and father of lacking toddler Madeleine McCann, testify earlier than the Leveson Inquiry.

November 24, 2011 – Celebrities Rowling, Sienna Miller and Max Mosley testify earlier than the Leveson Inquiry.

December 14, 2011 – Crone, a former NoW lawyer, testifies earlier than Parliament that James Murdoch was made conscious in June 2008 of the scope of the cellphone hacking state of affairs.

December 20, 2011 – CNN host Piers Morgan, former editor of each NoW and the Daily Mirror, testifies concerning his actual information of the cellphone hacking scandal involving Paul McCartney and Heather Mills.

February 8, 2012 – NoW’s writer pays out tens of hundreds of kilos to settle lawsuits, together with £40,000 ($63,000) and authorized prices to actor Steve Coogan, £45,000 ($71,000) plus prices to Hughes, and £75,000 ($119,000) plus prices to sports activities agent Andrew. Former lawmaker George Galloway will get £25,000 ($40,000) plus prices. Alastair Campbell, who was communications director to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, might be paid prices and damages.

February 29, 2012 – James Murdoch provides up his title of govt chairman of News Corp’s UK publishing unit. He will hold his company title as deputy chief working officer. The firm says he’ll now deal with its pay tv companies and worldwide operations.

March 13, 2012 – UK police arrest six individuals, together with former NoW editor Brooks. All six are arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice opposite to the Criminal Law Act 1977.

April 3, 2012 – James Murdoch steps down as chairman of UK satellite tv for pc broadcaster BSkyB.

April 5, 2012 – John Ryley, the top of Sky News, admits to authorizing journalists to hack into emails of personal residents. Sky News is owned by News Corp.

April 24, 2012 – James Murdoch testifies earlier than the Leveson Inquiry. He insists that he knew little in regards to the scale of cellphone hacking by individuals working for NoW and he had no purpose to look into unlawful eavesdropping by his workers when he took over the corporate’s British newspaper subsidiary in December 2007.

April 26, 2012 – Rupert Murdoch admits on the Leveson Inquiry to the cover-up of cellphone hacking at NoW and apologizes for not paying extra consideration to the scandal.

May 1, 2012 – British lawmakers investigating cellphone hacking at NoW declare that Murdoch shouldn’t be a “fit person to exercise the stewardship of a major international company.”

May 15, 2012 – Brooks and her husband, Charlie Brooks, are charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

May 28, 2012 – Blair seems earlier than the Leveson Inquiry and denies any query of an alleged deal between Murdoch and his workplace whereas prime minister.

June 14, 2012 – Prime Minister Cameron seems earlier than the Leveson Inquiry. He is questioned about an October 7, 2009, textual content message from Brooks, despatched after the newspaper switched help to the Conservatives, and about his relationship with Brooks.

July 21, 2012 – A News International spokesman says that Murdoch stepped down final week from a variety of firm boards of administrators, each within the UK and the United States.

July 24, 2012 – The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service says that eight individuals will face a complete of 19 prices referring to cellphone hacking: former NoW workers Coulson, Brooks, Greg Miskiw, Stuart Kuttner, Neville Thurlbeck, Ian Edmondson and James Weatherup are accused of conspiring to intercept communications, whereas non-public investigator Mulcaire faces different prices. The accused deny the costs.

September 4, 2012 – The variety of probably victims jumps to greater than 1,000 individuals, in line with the highest police officer engaged on the case.

November 20, 2012 – Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service declares that Brooks might be charged with conspiracy over alleged unlawful funds to a Ministry of Defence worker. In a separate case, Coulson will face prices of conspiring to make unlawful funds to officers for info referring to the royal household.

November 29, 2012 – Judge Brian Leveson recommends that the UK information trade create its personal regulatory physique. He states that Parliament won’t create a physique to “regulate the press”.

February 8, 2013 – News International settles 144 lawsuits associated to cellphone hacking. Seven circumstances weren’t settled and are reportedly scheduled to go to trial in June.

March 18, 2013 – Siobhain McDonagh, Labour Part MP, accepts “very substantial damages” and an apology from the Sun for accessing textual content messages from her stolen mobile phone.

June 18, 2013 – Eunice Huthart, Angelina Jolie’s stunt double, sues News Corp. for doable cellphone hacking. This is the primary US lawsuit in opposition to News Corp.

October 28, 2013 – The trial of Brooks and Coulson begins.

October 30, 2013 – It is revealed that former NoW workers Thurlbeck, Weatherup and Miskiw have pleaded responsible to cellphone hacking.

January 31, 2014 – Miller testifies concerning an alleged affair with Daniel Craig, which is uncovered by a tabloid journalist who hacked Craig’s voice mail.

February 20, 2014 – The day Brooks is to take the stand for the primary time, the choose formally clears Brooks of one charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, in affiliation with {a photograph} of Prince William wearing a bikini at a fancy dress get together that was acquired by the Sun newspaper. The 4 different counts in opposition to Brooks nonetheless stand.

June 24, 2014 – Coulson is found guilty of conspiring to hack telephones between 2000 and 2006. Brooks, her husband Charlie Brooks and Kuttner are cleared of all prices in opposition to them.

July 4, 2014 – After being discovered responsible of conspiracy, Coulson is sentenced to 18 months in jail. He is launched in lower than 5 months.

April 17, 2015 – British prosecutors drop prices in opposition to 9 defendants, together with Coulson, awaiting trial on prices they paid officers for info. This marks the tip of prosecutions in opposition to Coulson.

December 11, 2015 – The Crown Prosecution Service declares no additional motion might be taken of their investigation of the cellphone hacking.

April 28, 2016 – A High Court Judge guidelines that new cellphone hackings claims in opposition to the Sun newspaper can proceed.

January 2018 – News Group settles 4 claims of cellphone hacking stemming from the 2016 court docket ruling for undisclosed sums. The claimants are Jimmi Harkishin, Chris Herbert, Vic Reeves and Kate Thornton.

February 5, 2018 – Actor Hugh Grant settles a phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. The firm had admitted all three newspapers had hacked into his voice mails.

September 27, 2018 – News Group settles 16 claims. Claimants embody former boxer Frank Bruno and 6 stars of the present Coronation Street.

February 1, 2019 – Lawyers for Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Mills and Fiona Mills launch an announcement that they’ve settled phone-hacking claims in opposition to NoW.

May 20, 2020 – Lawyers for actor Kris Marshall report that they’ve settled his phone-hacking declare in opposition to NoW for an undisclosed quantity.

February 25, 2021 – Mirror Group Newspapers settles damages over cellphone hacking claims from a variety of celebrities together with actors Martin Clunes and David Walliams, issuing an apology and unspecified financial compensation.

March 4, 2021 – News Group settles 13 claims. Claimants embody Great British Bake Off star Noel Fielding and Coronation Street and Shameless actor Chris Bisson.

July 26, 2021 – News Group settles a phone-hacking declare made by Ronan Keating for an undisclosed quantity in damages. The Irish singer and presenter sued over phone-hacking claims for articles revealed between 1996 and 2011.

December 2021 – News Group settles NoW and the Sun phone-hacking claims introduced by 15 celebrities together with actors Sienna Miller and Sean Bean for undisclosed quantities. Miller reached a settlement with News Group in 2011.

March 25, 2022 – Hugh Grant has filed a phone-hacking declare in opposition to the Sun, in line with a lawyer for News Group. He reached a settlement with Mirror Group Newspapers in 2018.

Rupert Murdoch – Australian-born founder and CEO of News Corporation Ltd., the dad or mum firm of News International. News International owns the Sun, the Times and the Sunday Times within the UK. Murdoch’s holdings additionally embody Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and Harper Collins.

Rebekah Brooks – Former Chief Executive of News International, editor of the NoW on the time that the alleged hackings occurred. Brooks resigned on July 15, 2011.

Andy Coulson – Most not too long ago Cameron’s communications chief and former editor of NoW, resigned after the 2007 conviction of Goodman and Mulcaire however claimed to not learn about hacking.

Clive Goodman – Former NoW’s royal editor, jailed for 4 months after being convicted of conspiracy to intercept cellphone messages.

Glenn Mulcaire – Private investigator jailed for six months after being convicted of conspiracy to intercept cellphone messages.

Hugh Grant – Actor and hacking sufferer, requires complete inquiry into tabloid journalism in Britain.

Chris Bisson, actor – undisclosed quantity

Frank Bruno, boxer – undisclosed quantity

Charlotte Church, singer – £600,000

Martin Clunes, actor – undisclosed quantity

Family of Milly Dowler, murdered teenager – £2 million

Christopher Eccleston, actor – undisclosed quantity

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York – undisclosed quantity

Noel Fielding, actor – undisclosed quantity

Sadie Frost, ex-wife of Jude Law – £50,000

David Furnish, filmmaker – undisclosed quantity

Uri Geller, psychic – undisclosed quantity

Hugh Grant, actor – undisclosed quantity

Jimmi Harkishin, actor – undisclosed quantity

Gavin Henson, rugby participant – £40,000

Chris Herbert, supervisor – undisclosed quantity

Simon Hughes, Liberal Democrat MP – £45,000

Elizabeth Hurley, actress – undisclosed quantity

Elton John, singer – undisclosed quantity

Jude Law, actor – £130,000

Kris Marshall, actor – undisclosed quantity

Sienna Miller, actress – £100,000

Heather Mills, ex-wife of Paul McCarthy – undisclosed quantity

Fiona Mills, sister of Heather Mills – undisclosed quantity

John Prescott, former Deputy Prime Minister – £40,000

Vic Reeves, comic – undisclosed quantity

Kate Thornton, journalist – undisclosed quantity

David Walliams, actor – undisclosed quantity