UK pledges fresh military aid for Ukraine ahead of G7 talks

The United Kingdom has mentioned it’ll provide additional support and navy assist to Ukraine price £1.3 billion because it bolsters its dedication to the nation’s protection in opposition to Russia.

The pledge this weekend comes as G7 leaders put together to debate the continuing battle with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a videoconference on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already agreed to supply Kyiv with air protection programs, anti-tank missiles and different deadly weaponry since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

“Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine — it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson mentioned in a statement to media to announce the additional assist.

Zelenskyy mentioned in a video posted on Sunday to commemorate the tip of World War II that “evil has returned to Europe.”

While Ukrainian authorities say civilians have now been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol, the governor of the jap Luhansk area said on Sunday that as much as 60 individuals have probably been killed within the bombing of an area faculty.

Also on Sunday, the president of Germany’s Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, arrived in Kyiv as the newest European politician to go to town for political talks.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to present a hotly anticipated speech in Moscow addressing the invasion.