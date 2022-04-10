UK pledges new military assistance for Ukraine after PM’s surprise visit to Kyiv





Johnson and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer made separate visits to Zelensky on Saturday, the most recent in a string of leaders to journey to the nation throughout the ongoing Russian invasion.

{A photograph} tweeted by Ukraine’s Embassy to the UK confirmed Johnson seated reverse Zelensky at a desk in a pink and inexperienced stuccoed room. The put up was captioned with the phrase “Surprise” and a winking face emoji.

The Press Service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated on its official Twitter account that the 2 leaders had held talks in Kyiv, posting a number of pictures of the pair’s beforehand unannounced assembly.

Johnson posted on Twitter that his go to to Kyiv was “a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” and introduced a brand new bundle of monetary and army assist.

