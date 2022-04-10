UK pledges new military assistance for Ukraine after PM’s surprise visit to Kyiv
Johnson and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer made separate visits to Zelensky on Saturday, the most recent in a string of leaders to journey to the nation throughout the ongoing Russian invasion.
{A photograph} tweeted by Ukraine’s Embassy to the UK confirmed Johnson seated reverse Zelensky at a desk in a pink and inexperienced stuccoed room. The put up was captioned with the phrase “Surprise” and a winking face emoji.
The Press Service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated on its official Twitter account that the 2 leaders had held talks in Kyiv, posting a number of pictures of the pair’s beforehand unannounced assembly.
Johnson posted on Twitter that his go to to Kyiv was “a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” and introduced a brand new bundle of monetary and army assist.
“Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century,” the UK PM stated in an announcement.
He praised Zelensky’s “resolute leadership” and the “invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people,” including that the UK “stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight … we are in it for the long run.”
Following the assembly, Downing Street stated the UK authorities would offer armored automobiles and anti-ship missile techniques, “in addition to the £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment” introduced on Friday.
Zelensky and Nehammer’s assembly was separate to the one with Johnson and occurred earlier on Saturday, in accordance with Zelensky’s official Telegram channel.
Nehammer stated Saturday that whereas his nation is militarily impartial, “We understand we have to help where injustice and war crimes take place.”
According to his workplace, Nehammer was set to satisfy with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, earlier than returning to Austria on Saturday night.
Nehammer stated Bucha was “a place of war crimes.”
“We have to make those war crimes known to the UN, and international justice must begin investigating and fight these crimes,” he stated throughout a information convention with Zelensky.
The twin visits by Johnson and Nehammer got here a day after prime European Union officers made a visit to Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the bloc’s prime diplomat, visited Kyiv and Bucha on Friday, alongside Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger.
CNN’s Sarah Dean reported from Przemysl, Poland and Ivana Kottasova wrote in London. CNN’s James Frater, Radina Gigova, Alex Hardie, Tara John and Max Foster contributed reporting.