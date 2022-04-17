UK PM Boris Johnson promises to deliver new military aid to Ukraine in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. British Prime

Minister Boris Johnson throughout a phone dialog with

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to ship one other

batch of army assist to Kiev within the coming days, Trend stories citing

Interfax.

“I up to date my buddy Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon on

additional army assist we’ll present to Ukraine within the coming

days,” Boris Johnson wrote on his Twitter web page.