UK PM Boris Johnson promises to deliver new military aid to Ukraine in coming days

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 hours ago
0 Less than a minute



BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson throughout a phone dialog with
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to ship one other
batch of army assist to Kiev within the coming days, Trend stories citing
Interfax.

“I up to date my buddy Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon on
additional army assist we’ll present to Ukraine within the coming
days,” Boris Johnson wrote on his Twitter web page.



0 Less than a minute
