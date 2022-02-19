UK PM Boris Johnson Submits His Response To Lockdown Parties’ Probe

UK PM Boris Johnson has already apologised in parliament on the matter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has submitted his response to a police questionnaire regarding Downing Street events which will have breached coronavirus laws, his workplace stated Friday.

Police are investigating claims Johnson attended gatherings which will have violated Britain’s strict distancing and virus prevention guidelines.

Public outcry over the so-called “partygate” scandal has left Johnson combating for political survival. Several MPs from his Conservative social gathering have publicly known as for his resignation, though he denies any wrongdoing.

Police confirmed final week that they’d be sending “formal questionnaires to more than 50 people” to ask about their actions on the dates of a minimum of 12 gatherings in Downing Street over 2020 and 2021.

The doc “has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully” inside seven days, in accordance with the police.

Johnson faces a positive except he can clarify why he was at occasions held throughout coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson has already apologised in parliament for a collection of gatherings recognized in an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, however vowed to combat on in workplace.

Gray admitted her 12-page report was restricted in scope after London’s Metropolitan police power launched its personal investigation into 12 events held in Downing Street over the previous two years.

