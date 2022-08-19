World
UK PM candidate Sunak: Russia’s Putin should be barred from G20 – Times of India
LONDON: Rishi Sunak, one of many two candidates vying to switch Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, has referred to as on the G20 to bar Russian President Vladimir Putin from its conferences till Moscow halts the warfare in Ukraine, his spokesman mentioned on Friday.
Putin and Chinese chief Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali this November, a long-time adviser to the Indonesian president mentioned earlier.
“Our G20 partners and allies have a collective responsibility to call Putin’s abhorrent behaviour out. Sitting round a table with him isn’t good enough when he is responsible for children being killed in their beds as they sleep,” a spokesman for former finance minister Sunak mentioned.
“We need to send a strong message to Putin that he doesn’t have a seat at the table unless and until he stops his illegal war in Ukraine.”
Polls present Sunak is trailing present international secretary Liz Truss within the contest to switch Johnson, which can conclude on September 5. Truss’s marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
As head of the G20 this yr, Indonesia has confronted strain from Western nations to withdraw its invitation to Putin over his nation’s invasion on Ukraine, which his authorities calls a “special military operation”.
Indonesia has additionally invited Ukrainian chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the Bali summit.
