UK PM Johnson asks cabinet office to launch inquiry into MP’s anti-Islam claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a lawmaker who stated she was fired from a ministerial job within the authorities partly as a result of her Muslim religion was making colleagues uncomfortable.

Nusrat Ghani, 49, who misplaced her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, advised the Sunday Times that she had been advised by a “whip” – an enforcer of parliamentary self-discipline – that her “Muslimness” had been raised as a problem in her sacking.

“The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP,” Downing Street stated.

“As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously.”

The authorities’s chief whip, Mark Spencer, stated he was the individual on the centre of Ghani’s allegations.

Johnson met Ghani to debate the “extremely serious” claims in July 2020, a spokesperson from the prime minister’s workplace stated on Sunday.

Downing Street stated that when the allegations had been first made, Johnson really useful she make a proper grievance to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

“She did not take up this offer,” Downing Street stated.

