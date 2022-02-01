UK PM Johnson receives report into Downing Street lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) delivered an announcement to parliament on Monday (31 January) after he obtained a civil servant’s report on events at his Downing Street residence that appeared to breach coronavirus lockdown restrictions, write William James and Kylie Maclellan.

Johnson, going through the gravest menace to his premiership over the alleged events at his residence and workplace at Number 10 Downing Street, has to date weathered calls from opponents and a few in his personal social gathering to resign by saying folks ought to watch for the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

However, the report will probably be restricted in what it reveals. It will solely describe occasions that aren’t below investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police – a transfer that has drawn criticism from opposition lawmakers who say it has handed the prime minister a way to dodge the reality.

Gray is trying into what has develop into weeks of a gradual drip of tales about occasions in Downing Street, with studies of aides stuffing a suitcase filled with grocery store alcohol, breaking a youngsters’s swing and dancing till the early hours.

Accounts of greater than a dozen gatherings – together with a “bring your own booze” social gathering within the Downing Street backyard – have provoked widespread public anger, fuelling the notion that the political elite failed to stay to the robust lockdown guidelines they set for the remainder of the nation.

The prime minister’s spokesman has mentioned that Johnson doesn’t consider he has damaged the legislation.

“We can confirm that Sue Gray provided that update to the prime minister,” the spokesman mentioned.

“The findings will be published and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the prime minister will then provide a statement…when people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings.”

Gray is taking a look at a number of allegations that officers, and Johnson, attended events in Downing Street and different authorities workplaces in breach of the principles that they had themselves imposed on the inhabitants to combat the coronavirus pandemic. One came about on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Gray’s report was seen as essential to his destiny, however its affect may be softened after the opening of the investigation by the police into whether or not felony offences had been dedicated.

They requested her to make solely “minimal reference” to the occasions they’re trying into.

As a results of the police investigation, the doc from Gray is just not the complete account Johnson would in any other case have obtained. The replace will probably be revealed in a while Monday, and Johnson may even make an announcement to parliament at 1530 GMT.

“The fact that Number 10 is backpedaling on ever releasing the whole Sue Gray report is as disgraceful as it is predictable,” Ed Davey, chief of the opposition Liberal Democrat social gathering, mentioned on Twitter.

But the delay in delivering the report has additionally given Johnson and his supporters time to attempt to persuade colleagues to not set off a confidence vote in him.

Asked if he thought he had damaged the principles, Johnson mentioned earlier on Monday: “You’re going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations … but of course I stick absolutely to what I said in the past.”

Johnson has apologised for errors that have been made and mentioned he attended one backyard social gathering pondering it was a piece occasion, however has rejected calls to stop.

