UK PM Johnson says return to normal relations ‘very difficult’ for Russia’s Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Thursday he didn’t see how there could possibly be a normalization of relations with President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked throughout an interview on LBC Radio whether or not Putin could possibly be welcomed again on the worldwide stage if he have been to repent, Johnson mentioned: “Repentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now … nothing is impossible, I suppose, but I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalize relations with Putin now.”

Johnson mentioned the world risked a repeat of 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

“The world basically said, this is appalling. We condemn it, we denounce it — and we did. And we put on sanctions. But at the same time, we kind of opened negotiations with him about a way forward,” LBC quoted him as saying. “And Putin basically used that as a way of twisting the knife in Ukraine.”

“If the Ukrainians were to do any kind of deal with Putin now, the risk is that he would do exactly the same thing and they know it. So the short answer is no. No renormalization and the UK is very clear about that.”

Read extra:

Czechs in talks with Germany on tanks as they send theirs to Ukraine

Top EU official backs multi-trillion plan to rebuild Ukraine

Russian diplomats spurned in Europe’s capitals