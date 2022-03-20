UK PM Johnson under fire over Ukraine, Brexit comparisons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discovered himself underneath fireplace on Sunday, together with from his personal MPs, after saying that Brexit confirmed that Britons shared the identical “instinct” for freedom as Ukrainians.

In a speech to his Conservative Party convention in Blackpool, northern England, on Saturday, Johnson mentioned it was “the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time.”

He cited the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a “famous recent example.”

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” he mentioned.

He additionally cited Britain’s vaccine rollout for example of individuals’s want to get their freedoms again.

European Council President Donald Tusk mentioned on Twitter: “Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”

Former EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt referred to as the feedback “insane.”

Liberal Democrat chief, Ed Davey, mentioned Johnson was “needlessly creating division.

“To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian,” he added.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sky News on Sunday that he did not consider the two situations comparable.

“Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either,” he said.

