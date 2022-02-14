UK PM urges Russia to step back from ‘precipice’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to step again from “the edge of a precipice,” warning that an invasion of Ukraine might come inside 48 hours.

“You’ve got about 130,000 troops massing on the Ukrainian border. This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation,” Johnson advised reporters.

“We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back,” he added, echoing US warnings that an invasion might be imminent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Johnson known as on Western allies to “stand together and show a united front,” and on European leaders to study the teachings from Moscow’s actions in Crimea in 2014, when Russia annexed the peninsula, and cut back their dependency on Russian fuel.

“All European countries need to get [gas pipeline] Nord Stream out of the bloodstream, yank out that hypodermic drip-feed of Russian hydrocarbons that is keeping so many European economies going,” he stated.

Johnson stated he had no plans to go to Moscow, however that he can be discussing the disaster with “various leaders, including [US President] Joe Biden, very soon.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will later Monday chair a gathering of the emergency COBR committee to debate the consular response to the disaster following Friday’s replace to journey recommendation, by which all British residents had been urged to depart Ukraine, in line with Johnson’s spokesperson.

The prime minister can even obtain a safety briefing from intelligence chiefs and can on Tuesday chair a full assembly of COBR to debate the UK’s total response, stated his workplace.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Kyiv on Monday for disaster talks forward of a go to to Moscow to go off what Berlin sees because the “very critical” risk of a Russian invasion.

European leaders warn that the disaster is the worst risk to the continent’s safety because the Cold War, with Putin demanding a rollback of Western affect in jap Europe and a ban on Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.

The US has warned that Russia’s forces are poised to assault Ukraine, and the western allies have ready what they warn can be a crippling bundle of financial sanctions in response.

US intelligence officers fear that weeks of disaster talks have given Russia the time to organize a significant offensive, ought to Putin make the last word resolution to assault Ukraine.

Despite a latest diplomatic push, a rising variety of Western nations are withdrawing workers from their Kyiv embassies and urging their residents to depart Ukraine instantly.

Read extra:

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its waters: Report

Germany’s Scholz warns Russia of immediate sanctions if Ukraine attacked