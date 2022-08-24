UK PM visits Kyiv, warns on Russia talks

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lauded Ukraine for its “indomitable” resistance to Russia’s invasion throughout a shock go to to Kyiv, and says now shouldn’t be the time to advance a “flimsy plan for negotiation”.

Johnson, who is because of depart workplace subsequent month, spoke at a joint information convention with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his fourth journey to Ukraine this 12 months as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

Johnson, whom Zelenskiy described as his “dear friend Boris,” stated it was important that Europe sustain its navy and financial help for Ukraine at the same time as rising vitality and meals costs had been inflicting some shoppers ache.

“We also know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood,” Johnson stated.

“And that’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe, and… (that) would be a green light for every autocrat in the world that borders could be changed by force.”

Johnson’s journey coincided with the six-month anniversary of what Russia calls its particular navy operation.

It got here amid fears that Russia might once more launch missiles at main cities in Ukraine to forged a pall over Ukrainian Independence Day.

Air raid sirens sounded a number of instances in Kyiv on Wednesday.

“To all our friends, I simply say this, we must keep going. We must show as friends of Ukraine that we have the same strategic endurance as the people of Ukraine,” Johnson stated.

Johnson has been amongst Ukraine’s most vocal backers throughout the struggle.

Zelenskiy stated it was important Ukraine and its allies didn’t enable Russia to grab the momentum within the struggle.

“We cannot relax, we cannot freeze the conflict, we cannot wait a year, or two, or three… We cannot, under any circumstances, give up the initiative,” Zelenskiy stated.

The Ukrainian chief thanked Johnson for “the uncompromising support for our country from the first days of the full-scale Russian aggression”.

In an emotional speech to his compatriots earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskiy stated Russia’s assault had revived the nation’s spirit.

“A new nation appeared in the world on February 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he stated.

The 44-year-old chief, talking in entrance of Kyiv’s central monument to independence in his trademark fight fatigues, vowed to recapture Russian-occupied areas of jap Ukraine in addition to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.