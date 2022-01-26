UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

UK police have arrested two extra males as a part of their investigation right into a hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue earlier this month.

The counter-terrorism power Policing North West mentioned the 2 suspects have been arrested in Manchester on Wednesday. They have been being held for questioning and haven’t but been charged.

The arrests got here greater than per week after a British man, Malik Faisal Akram, took 4 folks hostage on the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue within the Texas suburb of Colleyville.

The siege ended after the final hostage ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT workforce rushed in.

Akram — who was initially from the city of Blackburn — was killed by a number of gunshot wounds, whereas all 4 hostages have been unhurt.

US President Joe Biden referred to as the episode an “act of terror”.

On January 20, British police detained two men in Birmingham and Manchester for questioning as a part of the identical investigation. The males have been later launched with no additional motion.

Two British youngsters have been additionally detained earlier in Manchester and launched with out cost.

British authorities have reportedly mentioned that Akram was investigated by the MI5 home safety service in 2020 however was deemed to not be a reputable risk on the time.

The White House has additionally mentioned that Akram had been checked earlier than getting into the nation however raised no pink flags.