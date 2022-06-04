UK police briefly evacuate London’s Trafalgar Square near Jubilee celebrations

British police stated on Saturday they’d briefly evacuated London’s Trafalgar Square, near the place celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, however stated the safety alert had concluded shortly afterwards.

“The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course,” police stated on Twitter.

A police spokesman stated earlier numerous checks have been being carried out within the space, which is a brief distance from the place a live performance is to be staged outdoors Buckingham Palace later within the day.

He stated the incident was believed to have concerned a suspicious bundle.

