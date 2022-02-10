UK police review Partygate decision after new Boris Johnson photo

The U.Okay.’s Metropolitan Police will evaluate a call to not examine a Downing Street Christmas quiz held throughout coronavirus restrictions, after a brand new photograph was printed displaying Boris Johnson on the occasion.

The December 15, 2020 quiz was not among the many string of occasions being investigated by the London police drive, which is taking a look at 12 different gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall amid COVID curbs.

In the brand new photograph — published by the Daily Mirror newspaper Wednesday — the U.Okay. prime minister is pictured standing subsequent to employees who’re sporting tinsel. An open bottle of alcohol and meals will be seen on the desk. Downing Street had beforehand described the occasion as a “virtual quiz.”

Hours after the photograph was printed, the Metropolitan Police stated they might evaluate an earlier determination to not embody the occasion of their investigation.

“The MPS previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation,” the drive stated in an announcement. “That assessment is now being reviewed.”’

The transfer will pile recent stress on Johnson and his authorities, who’ve been rocked by multiple reports of lockdown-breaking events on authorities property throughout the pandemic.

An official report into the matter by senior civil servant Sue Gray discovered “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office” in permitting a number of the occasions to go forward.

Opposition MPs challenged Johnson on the image because it was printed throughout the weekly bout of Prime Minister’s Questions within the House of Commons.

“It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties that he told us never happened,” Labour MP Fabian Hamilton stated.

“On what the honorable gentleman has just said I am afraid he is completely in error,” Johnson shot again. Cabinet minister Mark Spencer in the meantime told the BBC Wednesday that individuals within the “real world” didn’t care concerning the occasion claims.

But the prime minister’s former chief aide turned-nemesis, Dominic Cummings, claimed Wednesday there have been “waaaaay better pics than that floating around.”